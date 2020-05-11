National

New-look Qld cabinet to be sworn in

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's new-look cabinet will be sworn in following the shock resignation of deputy premier and treasurer Jackie Trad.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the reshuffle on Sunday and the new cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.

Health Minister Steven Miles will step into the role of deputy premier while Cameron Dick will become Treasurer, in addition to his other portfolios.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones will also become responsible for state development, while Fire and Emergency Services will pick up Ms Trad's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander department.

Member for Mackay Glenn Butcher will be promoted to cabinet as the minister for regional development and manufacturing.

The premier's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Crime and Corruption Commission confirmed it was investigating Ms Trad for the second time in 12 months.

It's alleged she interfered with the selection process for the principal of a new high school located in her South Brisbane seat.

Ms Trad denies the claims and said she "never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role".

