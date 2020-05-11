Deloitte budget assessment ‘sobering’: ALP

When Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a statement on the outlook for the Australian budget, it could prove an unnerving affair if a prominent economist's forecasts are anything to go by.

Mr Frydenberg will deliver the statement on Tuesday, the start of a three-day sitting of parliament, and on the day he was supposed to be delivering his 2020/21 budget.

That has been put back to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian Treasury has already predicted the unemployment rate will spike to 10 per cent in the June quarter due to the crisis while economic activity is expected to slump.

The government has also spent hundreds of billions of dollars to help shield the nation from the worst of the pandemic.

All up Deloitte Access Economics economist Chris Richardson expects the budget will be in a deficit of $143.1 billion for the 2019/20.

That's in stark contrast to the government's predicted surplus of $5 billion at the time of mid-year budget review last December.

Big deficits are also forecast for at least the next three years.

At the same time, he also forecasts the economy contracting by six per cent on a year-average basis in 2020/21 with the unemployment rate set to rise to 8.5 per cent in that year and not returning to five per cent until 2024.

But Mr Richardson warns rapid budget repair would be "misguided".

"The budgetary damage isn't structural, but the damage to our economy and our jobs would be if we start raising taxes and cutting spending," he says.

Federal Labor described Mr Richardson's Budget Monitor as a "sobering assessment".

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers and Labor's finance spokeswoman Katy Gallagher noted the Monitor warns against the Morrison government's short-sighted "snap back" strategy and highlights ongoing support will be critical to the recovery.

"Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg's reluctance to level with the Australian people, to present a plan for what's next or to include more workers in the otherwise-welcome support packages shows how little they understand about the challenges facing real people in the real economy," they said in a statement.

They say Australia entered the crisis from a position of economic weakness, "not strength".

"Weak growth, stagnant wages, record high household debt, falling business investment and record high underemployment were major economic challenges before the virus and are expected to hamper Australia's recovery," they said.