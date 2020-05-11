National

Nats MP calls on Barilaro to stand down

By AAP Newswire

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro - AAP

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is under pressure to resign as state party leader, with a senior Nationals MP leading the call.

Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams on Sunday became the first Nationals MP to publicly criticise Mr Barilaro over the handling of the Eden-Monaro by-election farce.

In a letter released to News Corp Australia, Ms Williams has slammed Mr Barilaro's conduct after details of his bitter feud with cabinet colleague Andrew Constance became public.

"Now more than ever before, we need leaders who are committed to their communities and the state, and who demonstrate through their action professionalism, respect, honesty and integrity," Ms Williams said.

"But the actions of the Deputy Premier over the past fortnight have not reflected this. Our members feel let down, our party embarrassed and the community infuriated."

Ms Williams said given Mr Barilaro had already said he would not contest the 2023 election, he should stand aside as Nationals leader or indicate when he would give up the position.

Mr Barilaro announced on Monday he would not be running for the vacated federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

A leaked text message revealed he had told federal Nationals leader Michael McCormack: "You have failed your team and failed as a leader."

Liberals MP and Transport Minister Andrew Constance announced on Tuesday he wanted to make the move to Canberra before withdrawing from the race 24 hours later.

Mr Constance said he changed his mind after it was reported that Mr Barilaro had used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

