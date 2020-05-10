National

Unity to be cast aside as parliament sits

By AAP Newswire

The bipartisanship that has dominated federal politics during the coronavirus pandemic could come to an abrupt halt when parliament resumes on Tuesday, albeit in its reduced format.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will kick off the three-day sitting week by delivering a statement on the economic and budget outlook.

The numbers are likely to be scary, taking into account an already predicted jump in the unemployment rate to 10 per cent in the June quarter, the expected slump in economic activity, and the hundreds of billions of dollars spent to help shield the nation from the worst of the pandemic.

Mr Frydenberg's statement comes on the day he was supposed to deliver his 2020/21 budget, which has been pushed back to October because of the pandemic.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will also make a statement to the Senate.

The government will also aim to ensure the privacy of Australians who download the COVIDSafe contact tracing app through legislation.

Speaker Tony Smith could announce a date for the Eden-Monaro by-election after the seat was vacated by Labor's popular Mike Kelly because of ill health.

Whether the coalition will have sorted out its candidate - after a week of farce that has seen Nationals and Liberals throw their hats into the ring only to withdraw within hours - remains to be seen.

But question time could get back to its rowdy best as Labor drags up further revelations over the so-called sports rorts scandal and further scrutiny of Energy Minister Angus Taylor and the mysterious download of the Sydney council's travel arrangements.

"I think when the issues in front of us have been how to get through the pandemic, there's been an understandable moment of national unity," Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burke told ABC television on Sunday.

"But right now, we really need to get back to scrutiny."

Labor will want to investigate how fraudulent claims have been made under the guise of the early withdrawal from superannuation accounts as a support measure during the pandemic.

The House of Representative economics committee will also delve into this on Thursday when it quizzes Industry Super Australia.

The opposition will question Prime Minister Scott Morrison's belief the Australian economy will "snap back" once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and how measures such as JobSeeker and JobKeeper can be abruptly cut.

Mr Burke also wants to see a proper parliamentary sitting table restored after months of ad hoc sitting days.

"It's ridiculous to have a situation where the rugby league is going to be going back and playing and the prime minister saying that parliament can't meet in the normal way," he said.

The effects of coronavirus and social distancing means the three-day sitting will be scaled back, with about 75 lower house MPs out of 151 to attend. Similar restrictions will be in place in the Senate.

Latest articles

News

Getting the jobs done

Restrictions in trade at the Deniliquin RSL Club are allowing for jobs on the ‘to do’ list to be ticked off. With only take-away meals and the club’s grocery store allowed to operate, the staff have been reallocated jobs to help give the club...

Daniel Hughes
News

Lessons move online

Daniel Hughes Keeping music alive during the COVID-19 lockdown is not only a job for the music stars, but also for the teachers of South West Music. SWM made the switch to deliver individual music lessons via Zoom video calls to students in...

Daniel Hughes
News

Free membership to Deni Chamber

Deniliquin Business Chamber is doing its bit to support a vibrant local economy by offering a reprieve on membership fees. New and existing members will receive six months’ membership for free. Chamber executive officer Lauren Ryan said it is...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire