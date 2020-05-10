National

Federal parliament considers virus support

By AAP Newswire

PARLIAMENT RETURNS

* House of Representatives and Senate to sit for three days from Tuesday

* Labor and coalition to agree on restoring the parliamentary program for the rest of 2020

* Coronavirus restrictions still in place, including no public attendance at Parliament House

* About 75 lower house MPs to attend, well up on the previous pandemic arrangements

* More than 50 senators expected to attend

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA?

* Labor leader Anthony Albanese to present a vision statement to the caucus on Monday

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will provide a budget update statement on May 12

* Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will do the same in the Senate

* Legislation for privacy protections around the COVIDSafe app

* Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick to again seek an inquiry into Australia's relations with China

* Tax law changes to extend the eligibility for the superannuation bring-forward arrangements to people aged 65 and 66 years from July 2020

* An omnibus bill dealing with various tax measures and information-sharing between the ATO and Fair Work Ombudsman relating to JobKeeper payments

* Laws to allow the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to collect the full cost of regulation from industry

* Senate to largely deal with non-controversial legislation

* House of Reps economics committee to quiz ME Bank and Industry Super Australia on Thursday

* Expect a rise in partisan politics with the by-election, NT going to the polls in August and Queensland and ACT heading to elections in October

* Speaker Tony Smith considering a date for the Eden-Monaro by-election.

