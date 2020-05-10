Australia backs EU motion for virus probe

National
Australia backs EU motion for virus probeBy AAP Newswire
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Morrison government supports a European Union motion for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 in China.
The government has has called for such an inquiry for some weeks, sparking a harsh response from China, Australia's number one trading partner.
"We support the EU motion which includes an independent investigation, regulatory work on wet markets and also the potential for independent inspection powers," Mr Hunt told Sky News on Sunday.