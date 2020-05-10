National

Mother’s Day a more distant affair in 2020

By AAP Newswire

Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly. - AAP

1 of 1

People shouldn't kiss or hug their elderly mums this Mother's Day due to the coronavirus crisis, health authorities have warned.

Some states are easing COVID-19 restrictions, but NSW and Victorian leaders have warned residents to be careful what they wish for, as they take a more cautious approach.

Australia's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, says if people are feeling well "and you really want to see your mum" it's OK to visit on Sunday.

"But for elderly mums just be a little bit cautious and probably keep that 1.5-metre distance for now," Prof Kelly said on Saturday.

"I know it is hard and we all want to cuddle our mums on Mother's Day."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also acknowledged it would be tough "not be able to hug or kiss your mum"

"But it would be the wisest course," he said in Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a three-stage plan to ease lockdown measures across Australia but it's up to individual states and territories to decide when they act.

NSW and Victoria are not rushing to lift restrictions while other jurisdictions are moving more quickly.

Mr Hazzard insists NSW won't be corralled into moving too fast given the state has the largest population and the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

"People are just bursting at the seams to get back, but I'd say be careful in what you wish for, because while that virus is still among us we are all vulnerable."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has a similar message for residents of his state.

"Let's not give everything back, let's not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us," he said at the end of the week.

After three days straight without any new coronavirus cases, Queenslanders will see some restrictions eased on Mother's Day, with up to five people from the same household allowed to visit another home.

"As we ease restrictions, that does increase the likelihood that we would see outbreaks," Health Minister Steven Miles said on Saturday.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt insists all jurisdictions are on the same page.

"One country, one direction, different speeds, but all heading towards the common goal of keeping Australians safe but getting Australians back to work," he said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Russian Camelot beats Dalasan in SA Derby

The Danny O’Brien-trained Russian Camelot has proved the dominant stayer in the South Australian Derby at Morphettville.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Apprentice Lewis German lands city double

Apprentice Lewis German has recorded a metropolitan double at Caulfield with victories aboard Barbie’s Fox and News Girl.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Snitz hits the Target in tough stakes win

The Matthew Dunn-trained Snitz has turned in a career-best performance to win the Listed Takeover Target Stakes at Randwick.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Gas blast could have been Qld’s Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cop suspended over Laidley photo leak

A Victorian police officer is expected to be charged over the leaking of photos of former AFL coach Dean Laidley inside a police station after he was arrested.

AAP Newswire