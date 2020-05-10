National

Qld’s Trad faces second integrity probe

By AAP Newswire

JACKIE TRAD QUEENSLAND - AAP

Queensland's deputy premier is facing her second integrity probe in 12 months after standing down from ministerial duties over an investigation into the appointment of a Brisbane principal.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is investigating the recruitment and selection process for the principal of the Inner City South Secondary College in her South Brisbane seat.

Ms Trad was told on Friday the matter had progressed from an assessment to an investigation, and says she will stand down from ministerial duties.

"I will co-operate fully with this investigation. It will provide me with the opportunity to set the record straight," Ms Trad said on Saturday.

"Let me be clear, no applicant to the principal position was known to me in any capacity - personal, political or professional.

"Further I have never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role."

Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie complained to the CCC in December that Ms Trad interfered in the hunt for the principal at the new school.

"Jackie Trad has to be held accountable, not by standing down but by Annastacia Palaszczuk sacking her," Mr Bleijie said on Saturday.

"How many chances does she get?"

Its the second time the deputy premier has faced CCC scrutiny in the past 12 months after she purchased a house near the state government's flagship Cross River Rail project.

Queensland's corruption watchdog looked into the purchase but found no evidence to support a reasonable suspicion of corrupt conduct.

But it did recommend changes to the way conflicts of interest are dealt with, including criminal penalties if MPs fail to declare such conflicts and don't update their register of interests.

Ms Trad refused to take questions but said she would still contest her seat of South Brisbane in the October state election.

