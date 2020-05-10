National

WA to outline lifting of virus measures

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Health Minister Roger Cook. - AAP

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan will unveil the state's roadmap to recovery as it eases coronavirus restrictions, but locals have been warned there will be no "shortcut" to a full return to normal.

Mr McGowan is expected to focus on changes that will stimulate the state's economy in his announcement on Sunday.

But Health Minister Roger Cook cautioned that those changes would be just the "beginning of a long journey".

"It won't be a shortcut," Mr Cook said.

"We will look at what we can do to ease restrictions in order to reopen the economy," he said.

"But we will only do a small amount, sit back, wait to see what the response is and make sure there is no outbreak of the disease that's uncontrollable."

No new virus cases were reported in Western Australia on Saturday leaving the state's total at 552.

Of those, only seven cases remain active with four people in hospital and one of those in intensive care.

The state government has also announced a multi-million dollar fund to help boost research into COVID-19 and to ramp up its testing regime.

The government will allocate $6 million with similar cash coming from the private sector.

The increased research efforts will be led by WA Chief Scientist Peter Klinken who said the fight against the virus was one of the most serious challenges facing humanity for some time.

"New cures, new treatments don't fall magically from the sky," he said.

"We have to do the hard yakka. You have to do the work behind the scenes so you can come up with new solutions.

"It's a new virus, it's something that we are coming to terms with, and unless you're doing the research you will never understand it."

