Qld Mother’s Day joy as restrictions ease

Families and friends in Queensland will be able to come face-to-face for the first time in weeks on Mother's Day.

The state recorded its third day of zero cases for the week with only 11 new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions begin to ease.

Up to five people from the same home are allowed to visit another household from Sunday.

"It will be a great day for Queensland mums. For the first time, they'll be able to have their kids and grandkids to their homes in household groups," said Health Minister Steven Miles.

"Then starting Monday, schools begin to return to normal."

From Saturday, personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside will be allowed.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can also reopen, with open house inspections and auctions allowed to proceed.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state's lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels.

Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from home will be allowed.

In the outback, where there have been no COVID-19 cases, locals can travel up to 500km from home.

Up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine in at outback pubs and cafes.

Further restrictions will be eased next month.

"We now have just 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Queensland. Just 20. A figure that was unimaginable only five or six weeks ago," Mr Miles said.

"Nine of those cases are currently in hospital. Three of them are in intensive care.

"Of course, all of those figures support the decisions that we've been making to ease restrictions."