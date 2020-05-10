National

Labor wants to see JobSeeker modelling

By AAP Newswire

Labor frontbencher Linda Burney. - AAP

1 of 1

Federal Labor is calling on the Morrison government to release modelling of the economic impact of reducing the JobSeeker payment back to $40 per day.

The JobSeeker payment - formally called Newstart - was doubled to $1100 per fortnight in response to an anticipated spike in the unemployment rate in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the government has flagged this increase will only be for six months.

Labor's spokeswoman for families and social services Linda Burney wants to see the modelling for the impact of reducing this coronavirus supplement.

She said last week the Department of Social Services estimated some 1.7 million Australians will require unemployment support by September.

"Yet the prime minister has been insistent that he will 'snapback' the JobSeeker payment back to $40 per day for millions of Australians on September 24," Ms Burney said in a statement on Sunday.

She said this is the equivalent of ripping almost $1 billion a fortnight from household budgets.

"This sudden stop will have a significant impact on the Australian economy," she said.

"The government needs to be honest about whether the nation is now edging closer to another economic cliff in the form of the prime minister's promised JobSeeker snapback."

The government had been adamant in not increasing the dole payment before the pandemic set in, despite widespread calls for an increase including Labor, the Greens, business, economists and the Reserve Bank.

Newstart, as it was, had not been increased in some 25 years, aside from twice yearly indexation against inflation.

Latest articles

Sport

Reload: how long do our clubs need to prepare to resume the season?

FOOTBALL and netball clubs were weeks away from starting their seasons when sport was put on hold. Across the region, months of training was somewhat wasted, with clubs’ players banned from training together. While players were able to...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Jan Schultz helps drive her kids to the top

THE sporting success of Courtney and Lachie Schultz is well documented in Echuca-Moama. But there is every reason to suggest their mother Jan has been the driving force behind everything they have achieved.

Brayden May
Sport

Running Sisters | Bianca Hurn

In the coming weeks, the stories of the Running Sisters community will be shared in the Riverine Herald. These stories tell the journey of local people and how they became involved in running – from the elite to the occasional. BIANCA Hurn...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire