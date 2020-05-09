Old wounds to open when parliament sits

Some old wounds could be reopened when parliament sits next week - such as the multi-million dollar sports rorts scandal - despite the main focus being the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports rorts haunted the Morrison government heading into the crisis, and saw then deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie lose her ministerial job.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said it is only right for the parliament to be focused on the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's also important ... in our democracy that there be accountability," he told reporters in Queanbeyan, NSW on Saturday.

"Whether they be (Energy Minister) Angus Taylor, where there's been further revelations about the so called 'downloading' of a document that we know simply was never downloaded from the City of Sydney website, or whether it be the sports rorts saga."

The auditor-general found the $100 million sports grants program favoured coalition marginal and targeted seats heading into last year's federal election.

Mr Albanese said fresh material from the Australian National Audit Office suggests Prime Minister Scott Morrison misled parliament on February 27, when he said he was not involved in the authorisation of any of the sports grants.

He said Audit Office found Mr Morrison's office had advised the office of Senator McKenzie that it was expected she would write to the prime minister to seek authority on the approved projects.

"These revelations show is that Scott Morrison was in it up to his neck," Mr Albanese said.

When parliament returns, the government will aim to ensure the privacy of Australians who download the COVIDSafe contact tracing app.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will also deliver a statement on the economic outlook when parliament sits on Tuesday - a day when he was supposed to deliver the 2020/21 budget before it was pushed back to October because of the pandemic.

The effects of coronavirus and social distancing means the three-day sitting will be scaled-back, with about 75 lower house MPs to attend out of 151. Similar restrictions will be in place in the Senate.

Speaker Tony Smith is also considering a date for the Eden-Monaro by-election, caused by Labor MP Mike Kelly's resignation because of poor health.