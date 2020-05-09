Qld’s Trad stands down over CCC probe

Queensland's Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has stood down from ministerial duties over a probe into the appointment of a Brisbane principal.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is investigating the recruitment and selection process of the principal of the Inner City South Secondary College in Brisbane.

Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie complained to the CCC in December that Ms Trad interfered in the hunt for a principal at a new school in her South Brisbane seat.

A foundation principal role was publicised in January and a five-person panel was set up to select a candidate.

An order of merit was established through that initial recruitment process, with the department setting up a meeting with Ms Trad and the highest-ranked candidate.

The panel signed off on the appointment, but new modelling then showed the school would be bigger and require an executive principal, so no job offer was made.

The position was advertised again, and the department once again arranged for Ms Trad to meet a candidate before they were then hired.

However, Mr Bleijie says it was inappropriate, and referred allegations Ms Trad interfered to the CCC.

Ms Trad was told on Friday that the matter had progressed from an assessment to an investigation, and says she will stand down from ministerial duties.

"I will co-operate fully with this investigation. It will provide me with the opportunity to set the record straight," Ms Trad said on Saturday.

"Let me be clear, no applicant to the principal position was known to me in any capacity - personal, political or professional.

"Further I have never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role."

Ms Trad refused to take questions but said she would still contest her seat of South Brisbane in the October state election.