National

Qld’s Trad stands down over CCC probe

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has stood down from ministerial duties over a probe into the appointment of a Brisbane principal.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is investigating the recruitment and selection process of the principal of the Inner City South Secondary College in Brisbane.

Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie complained to the CCC in December that Ms Trad interfered in the hunt for a principal at a new school in her South Brisbane seat.

A foundation principal role was publicised in January and a five-person panel was set up to select a candidate.

An order of merit was established through that initial recruitment process, with the department setting up a meeting with Ms Trad and the highest-ranked candidate.

The panel signed off on the appointment, but new modelling then showed the school would be bigger and require an executive principal, so no job offer was made.

The position was advertised again, and the department once again arranged for Ms Trad to meet a candidate before they were then hired.

However, Mr Bleijie says it was inappropriate, and referred allegations Ms Trad interfered to the CCC.

Ms Trad was told on Friday that the matter had progressed from an assessment to an investigation, and says she will stand down from ministerial duties.

"I will co-operate fully with this investigation. It will provide me with the opportunity to set the record straight," Ms Trad said on Saturday.

"Let me be clear, no applicant to the principal position was known to me in any capacity - personal, political or professional.

"Further I have never expressed a view to anyone on who should fill that role."

Ms Trad refused to take questions but said she would still contest her seat of South Brisbane in the October state election.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire