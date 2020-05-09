National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. - AAP

1 of 1

As Victorians wait to find out what freedoms will return after the weekend, Premier Daniel Andrews has been careful to say the coronavirus pandemic is not done.

"Let's not give everything back, let's not throw away all the progress we have made by letting our frustration get the better of us," Mr Andrews said Friday.

He will announce changes on Monday - the day the state of emergency lifts - but warned social distancing rules would remain at the end of May.

He is considering the national "menu" of changes available after Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a three-step plan to reopen Australian society and the economy.

Under stage one of the plan agreed by national cabinet, cafes, restaurants and shops are permitted to reopen, with public gatherings of up to 10 people allowed.

Victoria's coronavirus tally is 1467 but only 117 are active cases.

Of 13 latest recorded cases, eight came from the Cedar Meats facility, raising the number of cases in the cluster to 71.

A healthcare worker at Sunshine Hospital who was exposed when a Cedar Meats employee cut their hand at work and came in for treatment is among the infected cases linked to Cedar Meats.

A total of 24 hospital workers are in quarantine.

Police Minister Lisa Neville has urged organisers to cancel two protests planned for Sunday in the city, as they are breaches of the lockdown rules.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Gas blast could have been Qld’s Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

AAP Newswire