SA warned about virus complacency

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has urged locals not to become complacent about the threat posed by the coronavirus as the state looks to lift some restrictions on daily life.

SA will lift a raft of measures from Monday, allowing alcohol-free outdoor dining at cafes and restaurants and the resumption of outdoor sports training.

Universities and TAFE colleges will be allowed to resume face-to-face learning, public swimming pools, places of worship and libraries can reopen, and open house inspections and home auctions will be permitted.

In almost all cases, numbers will be limited to 10 people at a time and all social distancing provisions will still apply.

However, SA will allow up to 20 people to attend a funeral indoors and up to 30 people outdoors.

Regional travel will also be encouraged.

Even more restrictions will go from June 8 with cinemas and theatres to open along with gyms, galleries and museums with the maximum number of people in most circumstances to be increased to 20.

Mr Marshall said despite the changes the health and wellbeing of South Australians remained the government's top priority.

"As we start on this road to recovery, we will continue to work closely with health experts and national cabinet on how to balance the health, economic and social implications of easing restrictions," he said.

"We've done well. But let's not become complacent as we enter this next stage.

"We do not want to go backwards."