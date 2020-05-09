National

Vic probe underway into Laidley photo leak

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton. - AAP

1 of 1

An independent investigation of Victoria Police is underway following the leak of photos of former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley.

Four officers have been suspended over their alleged involvement in an unauthorised disclosure of images of the 53-year-old former North Melbourne player, one of which showed him wearing a wig and dress.

Photos were taken of Laidley as he sat being interviewed by police at St Kilda police station over charges including stalking.

The images were then leaked to the media.

The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission launched the probe on Friday, saying it would examine cultural issues in the force and look at how police could "build on their work with the LGBTIQ community".

"Addressing any such cultural issues and improving police training will be fundamental to ensuring this type of behaviour is simply not tolerated and doesn't happen again," investigation head Robert Redlich QC said.

Dean Laidley is currently on remand until his next court appearance on Monday where he is expected to apply for bail.

Victorian Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton has called the leaks an "act of gross stupidity" which stole media attention from a funeral for one of the police officers killed in the Eastern freeway crash.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Gas blast could have been Qld’s Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

AAP Newswire