National

No easing of NSW virus restrictions yet

By AAP Newswire

A lone woman wearing walks near the Opera House in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Coronavirus restrictions in NSW won't be eased just yet with the premier noting the prime minister's three-phase plan is something residents can look forward to in the coming months.

Gladys Berejiklian on Friday welcomed Scott Morrison's plan to ease restrictions, noting it provides a "clear pathway" to what citizens can look forward to in the coming months.

But, the premier said there will be no further changes in NSW this week.

Ms Berejiklian said her government will wait and assess data from May before considering any changes but noted life could return to something resembling normal by late June.

She said NSW would "have its own timetable" within the National Cabinet's framework, and would analyse any eased restrictions before implementing them.

Ms Berejiklian added that NSW has already eased several restrictions with schools to resume some face-to-face learning from May 11, the return of on-site property auctions and inspections this weekend, and an increase in retail activity.

Two adults and their dependent children can also visit another household anywhere across the state.

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday - including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare - taking the state total to 3047, with 661 still active.

Some 10 people are in intensive care in NSW while the state's death toll remains at 46.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Gas blast could have been Qld’s Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

AAP Newswire