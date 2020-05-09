No easing of NSW virus restrictions yet

Coronavirus restrictions in NSW won't be eased just yet with the premier noting the prime minister's three-phase plan is something residents can look forward to in the coming months.

Gladys Berejiklian on Friday welcomed Scott Morrison's plan to ease restrictions, noting it provides a "clear pathway" to what citizens can look forward to in the coming months.

But, the premier said there will be no further changes in NSW this week.

Ms Berejiklian said her government will wait and assess data from May before considering any changes but noted life could return to something resembling normal by late June.

She said NSW would "have its own timetable" within the National Cabinet's framework, and would analyse any eased restrictions before implementing them.

Ms Berejiklian added that NSW has already eased several restrictions with schools to resume some face-to-face learning from May 11, the return of on-site property auctions and inspections this weekend, and an increase in retail activity.

Two adults and their dependent children can also visit another household anywhere across the state.

NSW recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Friday - including one Newmarch House staff case previously confirmed by operators Anglicare - taking the state total to 3047, with 661 still active.

Some 10 people are in intensive care in NSW while the state's death toll remains at 46.