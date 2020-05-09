National

WA to outline ‘progressive’ virus changes

Western Australia could go further than other states in loosening restrictions when it maps out its coronavirus economic recovery plan.

Premier Mark McGowan will on Sunday outline which restrictions will next be eased, with the government's focus on changes that will stimulate the economy.

Under a three-step national plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has recommended first re-opening cafes, restaurants, playgrounds and bootcamps.

Speaking before Friday's national cabinet meeting, Mr McGowan said WA was well-placed to ease restrictions with just nine cases remaining active.

"WA has the opportunity to be more economically progressive perhaps than other states," he said.

"We can potentially loosen restrictions to a greater degree than the eastern states, but that's a decision the state disaster council will make."

That could include re-opening intrastate borders, with the tourism industry estimating travel restrictions have already cost the WA economy more than $3 billion.

The premier said WA's interstate border would remain shut until the number of coronavirus infections on the east coast fell to "virtually zero".

"The hard borders with the east are not coming down," he said.

"I know there's people in the east who say we should ... but frankly, we're not listening to them."

WA's eight-day stretch of no new coronavirus cases ended on Friday.

A 29-year-old woman who recently returned from overseas tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine.

