National

Qld to begin easing virus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

A file image of the Birdsville racing carinival - AAP

1 of 1

Restrictions will be eased for Queenslanders from Mother's Day, with the reopening of the state's restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons to follow a week later.

Up to five people from the same home are allowed to visit another household from Sunday as the Queensland government eases coronavirus restrictions.

From next Saturday, personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside, will be allowed.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can also reopen.

Open home inspections and auctions will be allowed to go ahead.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state's lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels.

Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from home will be allowed.

In the outback, where there have been no COVID-19 cases, locals can travel up to 500km from home.

Up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine in at outback pubs and cafes.

Birdsville Hotel general manager Ben Fullagar says the announcement is great news for the tiny border town, known for its annual racing carnival.

"Everyone has done really well social distancing and staying clear of each other.... It will be nice for them to come in and catch up in the dining room and enjoy a meal and a cold drink," he told AAP.

Further restrictions will be eased next month.

"All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

The announcement has been welcomed by the tourism sector.

"The only thing that will save us is to get businesses back to work," Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said.

The state recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Just 45 Queenslanders are yet to recover from the virus and most of them are at home.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Gas blast could have been Qld’s Pike River

The CFMEU says miners had previously expressed their concerns about gas levels in a Queensland coalmine before the explosion that severely injured five men.

AAP Newswire