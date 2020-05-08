National

No further easing of NSW virus rules

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus restrictions won't be eased in NSW just yet with Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying she doesn't want to rush any changes.

Ms Berejiklian on Friday welcomed the prime minister's three-phase plan to ease restrictions, which was released after a National Cabinet meeting.

Under the plan, states and territories can determine which level they adopt.

Ms Berejiklian noted NSW has already eased several restrictions listed under the first stage of the plan and there would be no further changes this week.

"As I stated earlier this week - there will be no further change to restrictions in NSW this week," she said in a statement.

"NSW will continue to keep our citizens updated on our path forward."

She noted the three-phase plan provides a "clear pathway" to what citizens can look forward to in the coming months.

The premier had earlier said her government will wait and assess data from May before considering any changes.

"I want NSW to keep moving forward and not moving backwards, and that is why it is important for us to do this in a gradual way," she told reporters in Sydney.

"We are looking forward to everybody enjoying Mother's Day, but any decisions that come out of National Cabinet won't be applied in NSW over the weekend."

The premier already announced at the start of the month that two adults and their dependent children can visit another household anywhere across the state.

Schools will also resume some face-to-face learning in NSW from May 11 and on-site property auctions and inspections are due to recommence from this weekend.

