National

Brumby cull can go ahead in parts of Vic

By AAP Newswire

A pair of brumbies (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

If the colt from Old Regret got away in Victoria's high country now, the famed literary horse risks being culled along with brumbies.

The "wild bush horses" once immortalised in The Man from Snowy River could be culled or removed from part of the state's alpine region to protect the environment, after a Federal Court decision.

"Retaining the current population of brumbies in the Bogong High Plains and Eastern Alps would not be an appropriate control of the threat they present to ecosystems, habitats and species in those alpine areas," Justice Michael O'Bryan ruled on Friday.

Brumby numbers have boomed with about 25,000 recorded across the Australian Alps National Parks in 2019, according to Parks Victoria analysis.

The animals caused "great damage" to the national park because their hard hooves damaged moss beds, fens, high altitude wetlands and peatlands which are classed as threatened, the government body said.

"Since the abolition of cattle grazing in the Alpine National Park, these wetlands have been slowly recovering, only to be impacted now by a growing number of feral horses," Parks Victoria protection advocate Phil Ingamells said.

But the culling and removal of the animals was met with fierce opposition from the Australian Brumby Alliance, which launched legal action to stop the plan.

The group argued the plan to remove the horses should have been referred to the federal environment minister because they were part of the cultural heritage of the Australian Alps.

They argued brumbies had a significant connection to myths, stories and legends of the alps, particularly with their role in Banjo Patterson's famed poem and Elyne Mitchell's Silver Brumby novels.

"The brumbies are not directly referred to in the National Heritage values and are only indirectly referenced through the literary works of Banjo Paterson and Elyne Mitchell and other references to the pastoral history of the Australian Alps," Justice O'Bryan said.

They had also claimed some of the animals should be protected as a special horse breed because they had distinct features.

"We'll continue fighting for the brumbies. Their small populations in Victoria's eastern alps are an irreplaceable part of Australia's cultural heritage," Australian Brumby Alliance president Jill Pickering said.

"Brumbies are a significant part of Australia's history that is vital to preserve for future generations to experience. We will not rest until we have done everything to save sustainable populations."

The organisation was ordered to pay the costs for Parks Victoria and the application was dismissed.

Latest articles

News

Strathmerton man sentenced to 22 years for murder

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Shepparton News
Faith in isolation

Greek Easter was upended due to COVID-19, but Lisa Ladas remains faithful

When COVID-19 put an abrupt end to mass gatherings, Shepparton’s religious circles experienced a dramatic upheaval. Many daily and weekly faith rituals were suddenly moved from the church, mosque, temple and hall to the home. In this series, News...

Madi Chwasta
News

After years of pain and suffering, Kyabram woman meets brother for the first time

To say life hasn’t been kind to Tracey Randell would be a gross understatement. She’s experienced things no person should ever experience. Now 53, and the mother of three healthy and successful children, Tracey still has an inner sense of triumph; of vindication. Of survival.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire