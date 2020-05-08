Frenzied murder of inmate shatters family

The brutal murder of a "sweet", helpful, young prisoner in a Sydney jail had broken many hearts in Australia and abroad, his brother has told a court.

"Zaydoun's death affected us all emotionally, mentally, psychologically and physically and I wrote this statement with tears pouring down but no one has been affected like my parents," Alaa Al-Qaseer said in his victim impact statement.

Their father had not slept during the night while their mother had not stopped mourning since seeing Zaydoun in hospital with tubes in his body and bruises and marks on his face in June 2017.

New Zealand citizen Abraham Ryan Tangi, 31, faced a NSW Supreme Court sentence hearing on Friday, after being found guilty in January of murdering the significantly smaller Al-Qaseer.

They were awaiting trial for separate matters when they were filmed entering cell 24 at the John Moroney Correctional Complex near Windsor.

Only Tangi walked out, before Al-Qaseer was found lying on the floor, unconscious and bleeding.

The 24-year-old, who died in hospital 11 days later, had a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, a broken collarbone and bruising on each side of his head and on his shoulder.

Prosecutor Philip Hogan on Friday said the offence was "a frenzied attack of extreme violence" by Tangi, who became extremely angry after having verbal arguments with Al-Qaseer.

He arranged for another inmate to stand outside the cell and hold the door closed while he stomped on his victim's head and shoulder against the concrete floor with the intention of causing really serious injury.

Tangi's barrister, Gabriel Wendler, described the attack as "act of chastisement which went over the top".

"There is a clear inference there was not a full appreciation by the offender of the need to moderate the assault and the assault went too far," he said.

"The offender saw himself as in a position of authority in that jail section and over-reacted to a challenge to his authority."

Mr Hogan said Tangi had previous convictions for violence and had not expressed any remorse or contrition for the murder.

His action in leaving Tangi "injured in the cell whilst he tended to washing duties was calculated".

Mr Wendler acknowledged Tangi had anger management problems and his prospects of rehabilitation were guarded, but stressed his onerous custodial conditions arising from his "extreme high risk" classification.

"He has been, and continues to be, the subject of threats of retribution by Middle Eastern prison gangs," he said.

Corrective Services NSW had told his client of an anonymous letter which indicated a $10,000 "kill-bounty" had been placed on his head, an amount which recently doubled.

Tangi was still a relatively young man and understood he would remain in custody for a significant period of time, Mr Wendler.

"It is my submission Your Honour imposes a sentence that at least gives him hope that one day when he is released from custody he can revert to an anonymous and peaceful life."

Justice Stephen Rothman will sentence him on May 13.