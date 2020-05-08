National

Countdown on for Qld lockdown being eased

By AAP Newswire

A week-long countdown is on for the reopening of Queensland restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons.

Personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside, are also allowed from March 15.

Open home inspections and auctions can also go ahead.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state's lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels will be allowed.

Recreational travel of up to 150km from home will also be allowed.

Those rules apply differently in the outback, where locals can travel up to 500km from home, and up to 20 can dine in an eatery at a time.

Queensland will be one of the first states to move ahead with the national easing of restrictions that have forced people to stay inside and limited their interactions with other people.

The limit on gatherings will rise to 20 from June 12, when 'no contact' indoor and outdoor community sport can resume, and when gyms, health clubs, yoga studios, concert venues, theatres, zoos, stadiums, outdoor amusement parks and arcades are allowed to open in a limited capacity.

Restrictions would be further ease on July 10.

