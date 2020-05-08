National

JobKeeper up for review, could end early

By AAP Newswire

SYDNEY CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government's wage subsidy scheme may be wound back before its promised six-month life span.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there will be a review into JobKeeper at the end of June.

"I need to stress again that was a temporary lifeline put in place to help Australians through the worst of this crisis. It comes at a very significant cost," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

States and territories have begun the process of gradually easing restrictions, with the aim of implementing all three stages of the plan by July.

By then, cafes, restaurants, shops, gyms, beauty therapists, cinemas, theatres, amusement parks, galleries and museums would be re-open.

The $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper payments started flowing to employers on Wednesday.

They're legislated until the end of September.

While the program was budgeted to cover six million employees, it has had a lower than expected take up.

About 768,000 businesses have enrolled for the program, with about 40 per cent of those sole traders.

But Mr Morrison has ruled out further extending the program to include casuals and migrant workers.

"JobKeeper is a demand-driven program. It doesn't have a target level of subscriptions at all. Never has," he said.

"Estimates were made at a time when things were very uncertain about where things are heading. The fact that fewer may ultimately seek or need that support is a good thing."

Latest articles

Rugby

Titans’ Cartwright signs NRL waiver form

Gold Coast Justin Holbrook has declared his NRL squad has either taken the flu shot or signed the league’s revised waiver form.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bulldogs look to market for NRL players

Canterbury coach Dean Pay has not had contact with Josh Reynolds but says the NRL club is looking at recruiting for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Croft shoulder ready for NRL contact work

After playing backyard football with his brothers during lockdown, Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft says his injured shoulder will be ready for an NRL test.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire