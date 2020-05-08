National

NCA bombing trial to run for six months

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the National Crime Authority bombing (file image) - AAP

The Supreme Court trial for Domenic Perre, the man charged over the bombing of the National Crime Authority office in Adelaide more than 25 years ago, is expected to run for six months.

The court on Thursday appointed Justice Kevin Nicholson to preside over the case, after his fellow judge, David Lovell, recused himself last month.

Justice Lovell stepped aside after it was revealed he had sentenced another person for unrelated matters some time ago and that person would now be a key witness in Perre's trial.

"There is a potential down the track for problems to arise and in those circumstances, given it's going to be a long trial, I should recuse myself," he said at the time.

Perre has been charged with murder and attempted murder over the 1994 explosion, which killed Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen and injured NCA lawyer Peter Wallis.

He was arrested in 2018 following a joint investigation, lasting more than two years, by a number of state and federal authorities including the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

He had been charged shortly after the bombing, but the charges were later withdrawn.

At a previous hearing in Adelaide Magistrates Court, Perre's defence argued that the only new evidence against him was a "conga line of informants".

The court was told those people were all "motivated by self-interest" and were "unconstrained by morality".

The NCA bombing has been one of South Australia's highest-profile cases, with a $1 million reward offered in 2008 for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible.

The trial is now listed to start on October 6.

