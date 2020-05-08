National

No jail for Vic driver who killed mate

By AAP Newswire

Amy Roberts was planning her second wedding anniversary, but instead she had to bury her soulmate because his friend decided to speed.

Brett Roberts died when Jake Flintrop took a corner too fast and sent them both into power pole in country Victoria in November 2016.

Mr Roberts' widow, who is also Flintrop's cousin, says she and her five children are living a nightmare.

"Everything I thought I knew is gone. I don't know how to get through life anymore," Ms Roberts told the County Court of Victoria through tears on Friday.

"Brett was my soulmate and he loved me for me.

"How do you fill the hole ... that feels like it's so big that it is literally going to consume you."

Flintrop, 31, has avoided jail after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his 45-year-old passenger at Morwell on November 11, 2016.

Instead, Flintrop will serve his four-year sentence in the community and must perform 300 hours of unpaid work.

He had consumed alcohol before the crash but wasn't over the limit.

He lost control while driving at about 70km/h in a 60km/h zone, around a bend he knew was dangerous.

"You don't want to hit that corner any harder than 50km/h," Flintrop told police when he was fit to be interviewed in hospital nearly a month later.

"You're gunna (sic) end up going through the cyclone fence."

Flintrop suffered a brain injury, which meant he had to be told over and over his friend was dead.

Amy and Brett Roberts had been due to celebrate their second wedding anniversary 11 days after the crash.

"Instead, that is the final day I got to say goodbye to Brett at a viewing at the funeral home," Ms Roberts said.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't breathe. My kids. What about my kids."

"The pain, the anger and the sadness were indescribable."

Ms Roberts described Flintrop as more like her brother than cousin and said she would always love him.

Judge Gerard Mullaly said drivers who killed people ordinarily went to jail, but this case was the exception, describing Flintrop's actions as a momentary lapse of judgement.

Flintrop is banned from driving for 20 months.

