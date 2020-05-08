National

Aussies import Trump’s virus ‘cure’ drug

By AAP Newswire

Hydroxychloroquine tablets - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of hydroxychloroquine tablets have been seized at Australian borders after it was touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential cure for coronavirus.

The Australian Border Force says there has been a surge in unauthorised imports of the prescription-only anti-malarial drug.

Dozens of consignments containing a total of more than 6000 tablets have been intercepted at international gateways since January.

All have been referred to the Therapeutic Goods Administration for assessment, the ABF says.

President Trump last month described hydroxychloroquine as a potential "game-changer" in the battle against COVID-19.

But the TGA has warned the drug poses serious risks to patients, including irreversible eye damage, severe depletion of blood sugar and cardiac toxicity which could lead to sudden heart attacks.

ABF acting commander Susan Drennan says the force is maintaining a strong presence during the pandemic.

"Anyone considering further unauthorised imports will be wasting their money," she said on Friday.

"Whether it's individuals wanting to self-prescribe, or criminals aiming to sell the drug on the black market, our officers have the technology, skills and innovative processes to detect and disrupt their illegal importations of pharmaceuticals such as this."

Latest articles

Golf

Woods, Mickelson set for May charity clash

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are to play in a charity foursome with NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning for COVID-19 relief.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Late Masters an issue for Aust Open: Day

A rescheduled Masters at Augusta in November may be a roadblock for stars like Jason Day and Marc Leishman to return home for the Australian Open.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Clayton calls on stars to prop up Aus golf

Mike Clayton wants to see Australia’s stars on home soil later this year as the country’s biggest tournaments are squeezed into a crowded global schedule.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire