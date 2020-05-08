National

Vic man jailed for murder over child noise

By AAP Newswire

A man who murdered a stranger over the noise of children splashing and playing in a dam has been jailed for more than two decades.

Robert Strucelj confronted his neighbours in rural Victoria two years ago after hearing the children having fun in the early hours of the morning.

He armed himself with a knife he found at the neighbour's property and lashed out at a friend of the family, striking him in the neck with the 20cm blade.

"I'd put that knife down if I were you," Peter Doyle calmly told Strucelj before he was fatally stabbed at Strathmerton, north of Shepparton, in January 2018.

Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth on Friday sentenced Strucelj to 22 years behind bars and ordered he serve at least 18 before he's eligible for parole.

Strucelj was found guilty of murder last year, after failing to convince the jury he was acting in self-defence.

He claimed Mr Doyle threw an uppercut punch at him and he had thrown a punch back with the knife in his hand.

Strucelj, 48, argued the 33-year-old victim had tried to karate kick him after he was stabbed, but Justice Hollingworth said Strucelj presumably came up with the karate kick to bolster his self-defence claim.

He has not shown remorse for his actions and continues to blame others, including Mr Doyle, for what happened.

The court heard Mr Doyle was a respectful, loyal man who had moved to the Strathmerton area after the death of his grandfather to help and care for his grandmother.

Strucelj has a history of mental health problems, alcohol and drug abuse and problem gambling.

He has previously spent time in prison, including after a 1997 crash that killed his best friend.

