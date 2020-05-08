National

Virus app privacy focus for parliament

By AAP Newswire

Ensuring the privacy of Australians using the coronavirus contact tracing app is set to be the main game when federal parliament returns next week.

The government hopes to pass draft legislation introducing penalties of up to five years in jail and $63,000 fines for misusing the COVIDSafe app.

Offences include business owners banning people from entry unless they have downloaded the app, accessing the data without proper authorisation and for the data to be stored anywhere outside of Australia.

"It's belts and braces," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said of the bill.

"We've already got the biosecurity laws that are providing those protections."

Both houses of parliament are scheduled to sit from Tuesday to Thursday.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will provide budget update statements on Tuesday.

The pair would usually be finalising the budget at this time of year but it's been postponed until October because of the pandemic.

Next week features the first parliamentary agenda in months that doesn't focus solely on the government's coronavirus response.

Other bills to be introduced include giving the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority the ability to collect full regulation costs from industry.

The effects of coronavirus will also be felt through a scaled-back sitting, with about 75 lower house MPs to attend and more than 50 senators.

The parliamentary program for the rest of the year is expected to be agreed to.

The coronavirus response has given Australia a taste of bipartisanship but coalition and Labor politicians will be sharpening their attack lines as the Eden-Monaro by-election looms.

Speaker Tony Smith is considering a date for the poll, which was caused by Labor MP Mike Kelly's resignation because of poor health.

