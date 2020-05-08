National

Pacific island nations receive rapid tests

By AAP Newswire

Australia has partnered with international allies to provide rapid coronavirus testing kits to vulnerable Pacific island nations.

The kits, which deliver results in under an hour, have been delivered to four Pacific countries and will reach another nine in the coming fortnight.

Australia joined forces with New Zealand, the United States and the World Health Organisation to procure the vital equipment.

There are serious concerns a coronavirus outbreak could devastate Pacific nations, many of whom are still reeling from the widespread destruction caused by a recent tropical cyclone.

Many Pacific nations do not have the capacity to test for coronavirus, instead sending specimens to countries like Australia for results.

Australia has also sent personal protective equipment, medical and hygenic supplies, and other essentials to Pacific countries and Timor-Leste.

The federal government is coordinating flights to deliver essential services and humanitarian assistance, as well as quarantining Pacific nationals in Australia for two weeks before taking them home.

