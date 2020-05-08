Virus welfare bill drives deficit blow out

National

Australia's economic response to the coronavirus has nearly doubled the national deficit and increased the country's debt.

The Parliamentary Budget Office on Friday released its first monthly look at the impact of the virus on the nation's finances.

It revealed overall federal government spending was $8.7 billion higher in March than a year ago.

That was mainly driven by a $6.5 billion higher social security bill to help people cope with the pandemic.

The budget deficit at the end of March was $22.4 billion, compared to an expected $12.5 billion forecast before the virus hit Australia's shores.

Net debt was also higher than anticipated, growing to $430 billion, some $37 billion more than forecast.

But the government's revenue intake for the month was about the same as a year ago.

Meanwhile, banks say they have deferred payments on an extra 100,000 loans over the past week, about half of them for people's homes.

The sector has now given a break to more than 643,000 people affected by the coronavirus.

