Airbnb superhost jailed for raping teen

By AAP Newswire

An Airbnb superhost who raped a teenage woman staying at his apartment will spend at least five years behind bars for the crime.

Nicholas David Weston was found guilty of four counts of rape over the horror stay at his Melbourne CBD apartment in November 2017.

The 43-year-old denied raping the teen, who was staying at his home with a friend, but a jury rejected his claims.

"Her life ... has been reshaped by your vile criminality," Victorian County Court Judge Frank Gucciardo said on Friday.

The crime was opportunistic and he took advantage of a "young, vulnerable victim" who was affected by alcohol.

The rapist was sentenced to eight years behind bars, but must serve at least five years and three months before he is eligible for parole.

