National

Federal parliament considers virus support

By AAP Newswire

GREG HUNT COVIDSAFE APP PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

PARLIAMENT RETURNS

* House of Representatives and Senate to sit for three days from Tuesday

* Labor and coalition to agree on restoring the parliamentary program for the rest of 2020

* Coronavirus restrictions still in place, including no public attendance at Parliament House

* About 75 lower house MPs to attend, well up on the previous pandemic arrangements

* More than 50 senators expected to attend

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA?

* Labor leader Anthony Albanese to present a vision statement to the caucus on Monday

* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will provide a budget update statement on May 12

* Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will do the same in the Senate

* Legislation for privacy protections around the COVIDSafe app

* Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick to again seek an inquiry into Australia's relations with China

* Tax law changes to extend the eligibility for the superannuation bring-forward arrangements to people aged 65 and 66 years from July 2020

* An omnibus bill dealing with various tax measures and information-sharing between the ATO and Fair Work Ombudsman relating to JobKeeper payments

* Laws to allow the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to collect the full cost of regulation from industry

* Senate to largely deal with non-controversial legislation

* Speaker Tony Smith considering a date for the Eden-Monaro by-election

* Expect a rise in partisan politics with the by-election, NT going to the polls in August and Queensland and ACT heading to elections in October

Latest articles

Sport

Lions primed to pounce

After just missing out on post-season action last year, Undera is itching to taste finals football this time around.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: best reader feedback

We love our readers here at Outside The Box — they are the reason we get up every morning striving to carve entertaining and correct takes. But not all readers love us, and in this digital climate, they have the ability to reach out and give...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

More umps needed to enjoy sparkling new facilities

The Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association will move its headquarters to Kialla Park Recreation Reserve this season, when upgrades to the oval and facilities are completed.

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire