Federal parliament considers virus support

Federal parliament considers virus supportBy AAP Newswire
PARLIAMENT RETURNS
* House of Representatives and Senate to sit for three days from Tuesday
* Labor and coalition to agree on restoring the parliamentary program for the rest of 2020
* Coronavirus restrictions still in place, including no public attendance at Parliament House
* About 75 lower house MPs to attend, well up on the previous pandemic arrangements
* More than 50 senators expected to attend
WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA?
* Labor leader Anthony Albanese to present a vision statement to the caucus on Monday
* Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will provide a budget update statement on May 12
* Finance Minister Mathias Cormann will do the same in the Senate
* Legislation for privacy protections around the COVIDSafe app
* Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick to again seek an inquiry into Australia's relations with China
* Tax law changes to extend the eligibility for the superannuation bring-forward arrangements to people aged 65 and 66 years from July 2020
* An omnibus bill dealing with various tax measures and information-sharing between the ATO and Fair Work Ombudsman relating to JobKeeper payments
* Laws to allow the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority to collect the full cost of regulation from industry
* Senate to largely deal with non-controversial legislation
* Speaker Tony Smith considering a date for the Eden-Monaro by-election
* Expect a rise in partisan politics with the by-election, NT going to the polls in August and Queensland and ACT heading to elections in October