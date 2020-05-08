Ex-AFL coach bail bid after leaked photos

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley is set to go for bail after leaked photos of him emerged from inside a Melbourne police station.

Laidley is charged with offences including stalking after his arrest outside a St Kilda home on Saturday night.

Two senior constables have been suspended over the leaked pictures of the 53-year-old wearing a dress and wig inside a police station interview room.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton labelled the leak "appalling", after the pictures appeared on the front pages of the Herald Sun and the West Australian.

The suspended officers were expected to be charged with accessing police information without authorisation.

Laidley was remanded in custody after appearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday.

He is expected to ask for bail during a second appearance on Monday.

Australian Lawyers for Human Rights condemned the behaviour of the officers who distributed the photos of Laidley in custody.

"The act of a police officer secretly taking a photograph of an accused person while the person is in custody is extremely dangerous," the group's president, Kerry Weste, said.