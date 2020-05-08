National

Ex-AFL coach bail bid after leaked photos

By AAP Newswire

Dean Laidley (left, file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley is set to go for bail after leaked photos of him emerged from inside a Melbourne police station.

Laidley is charged with offences including stalking after his arrest outside a St Kilda home on Saturday night.

Two senior constables have been suspended over the leaked pictures of the 53-year-old wearing a dress and wig inside a police station interview room.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton labelled the leak "appalling", after the pictures appeared on the front pages of the Herald Sun and the West Australian.

The suspended officers were expected to be charged with accessing police information without authorisation.

Laidley was remanded in custody after appearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Sunday.

He is expected to ask for bail during a second appearance on Monday.

Australian Lawyers for Human Rights condemned the behaviour of the officers who distributed the photos of Laidley in custody.

"The act of a police officer secretly taking a photograph of an accused person while the person is in custody is extremely dangerous," the group's president, Kerry Weste, said.

Latest articles

News

After years of pain and suffering, Kyabram woman meets brother for the first time

To say life hasn’t been kind to Tracey Randell would be a gross understatement. She’s experienced things no person should ever experience. Unimaginable suffering at the hands of cruel, twisted people. Injustices outside of her control...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura man granted bail despite drug trafficking allegations

A Tatura man has been given another chance at freedom after being bailed on Tuesday, with a magistrate warning him it would be his final chance. Gurhan Baser, 26, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on Monday for allegedly...

Shepparton News
News

Notre Dame College canteen staff feeding community through COVID-19

Notre Dame College’s canteen and home economics staff have been cooking and delivering meals to families in need, allowing them to continue working while students learn from home. Staff have been working their usual hours, preparing hampers for...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire