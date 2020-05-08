National

Health workers confident in virus response

By AAP Newswire

SA CORONAVIRUS CLINIC OPENING - AAP

1 of 1

Healthcare professionals are now extremely confident in Australia's ability to handle coronavirus - a rapid turnaround in just one month.

More than 90 per cent of healthcare workers surveyed in April believed Australia is up for the fight, up from just 40 per cent in March.

The surge in confidence was overwhelming driven by Australians complying with social restrictions.

Half of surgeons said they had been left with no patients to treat, while just 43 per cent of respondents to the TKW poll were worried about a second wave of infections.

When it comes to easing restrictions, healthcare workers are most in favour of letting people see their families again.

Allowing Australians to undergo elective surgeries and visit parks were the next priorities.

Respondents backed the government's coronavirus tracing app but said strict hygeine measures, self-isolation and travel bans were far more effective.

Four in five practitioners were satisfied with government responses at both a state and federal level.

The number one piece of advice healthcare workers had for Australians was to keep following social distancing measures.

A separate survey released on Thursday found half of all pharmacists were considering leaving the industry because of increased workload and unsafe conditions during the pandemic.

