Accused Porsche driver to ask for bail

By AAP Newswire

A Porsche driver who allegedly told a dying police officer "amazing, absolutely amazing" while filming a fatal Melbourne crash wants bail.

Richard Pusey allegedly taunted Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, saying "all I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car" on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway on April 22.

The officer and three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, died when a truck ploughed into the group as they were impounding Pusey's car.

The 41-year-old had allegedly been pulled over for speeding at 149km/h and tested positive to ice and cannabis.

Pusey is expected to apply for bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Other charges include the destruction of evidence, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to exchange details and three counts of committing an indictable offence while on bail.

The accused truck driver, Mohinder Singh, remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

