Qantas workers fear virus safety: survey

By AAP Newswire

More than 90 per cent of surveyed Qantas staff are worried about their safety at work, with their union claiming the airline has failed in its response to coronavirus.

A Transport Workers' Union survey of more than 850 Qantas employees found almost half don't feel they can raise safety issues, mainly because they don't think it would make a difference.

Qantas has rejected the claims, questioning the validity of the survey.

"Qantas has a strong safety culture and acting on reports from employees is a key part of our safety management system," the company said.

TWU says workers are concerned about cleaning standards, with one saying ramp equipment and machinery only get washed in the rain.

Another worker said: "So many positive cases travelling on our Qantas aircrafts. Crew are notified eventually, meaning a week or more later."

The TWU has also released a dossier on a cluster of cases from a baggage room at Adelaide Airport, alleging the company mishandled the outbreak.

It accuses Qantas of delaying a deep clean of common areas of the baggage room for almost three days after the first infection was confirmed.

Qantas says the union is "wilfully misrepresenting" what occurred to drive its own agenda.

"For the union to claim in their so-called dossier that the area wasn't cleaned, when we undertook a deep clean three times, is embarrassing," an airline representative said.

"In March, one of our baggage handlers came to work while infectious and symptomatic and passed the virus to others. This is despite lots of workplace and community messaging advising sick people not to come to work.

"As soon as we knew, we acted."

