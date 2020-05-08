National

Mercedes found as Barbaro hunt continues

By AAP Newswire

The missing Mercedes belonging to a woman found dead in her Melbourne home has been found, as the main suspect in her death with mafia links remains on the run.

Ellie Price's body was found in her South Melbourne townhouse on Monday, sparking a nationwide manhunt for Ricardo "Rick" Barbaro from the notorious Barbaro crime family.

Police believe the two had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The victim's car was found overnight at Diggers Rest, west of Melbourne but there was no sighting of Barbaro.

Detective Inspector Tim Day told 3AW on Friday a search warrant was executed on the "known" Diggers Rest property and the car was currently undergoing forensic testing.

Police say Ms Price likely suffered a "violent" assault on April 28 or 29 and may have been dead for up to five days before being found.

The hunt for 33-year-old Barbaro continues, with detectives from the homicide squad, fugitive taskforce and other police units searching for him.

Det Insp Day said anyone who spots Barbaro should not approach him but call triple zero or Crime Stoppers with any information.

Police believe Barbaro could be travelling in his white 2009 Toyota Hiace van, registration, 1OZ 8PC.

He is described as being 185cm tall with a solid build, black hair and olive complexion.

Detectives have called on Barbaro to come forward and make contact with police, and warn that anyone harbouring or helping him could face criminal prosecution.

They have spoken to Barbaro's family and friends and implored them not to risk criminal charges themselves by harbouring the fugitive.

He is a member of the Barbaro crime family and brother of Sydney underworld boss Pasquale Timothy Barbaro, who was gunned down in 2016.

His grandfather Peter Pasquale Barbaro was also gunned down in Brisbane in 1990, while his father's cousin Pasquale Barbaro was killed alongside underworld figure Jason Moran while watching a children's football training session in 2003.

Another member of the family - another Pasquale Barbaro, from Griffith - was sentenced to 30 years jail for importing what was then the world's biggest ecstasy haul into Melbourne.

