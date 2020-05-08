National

Not a good look, Qld tells NRL on flu jabs

By AAP Newswire

Bryce Cartwright at a Gold Coast Titans training session - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL will have to convince Queensland's chief health officer that it's safe to resume the 2020 season after some players refused to get their flu shots.

Players with religious, medical or conscientious objections to flu vaccination can now sign a waiver allowing them to train and play when the suspended season resumes.

Federal authorities had been pushing for a no jab, no play policy but the ARL Commission has given concerned players a way out.

It's believed about 20 players have refused to be vaccinated for the flu, on various grounds.

Queensland Health Minister Stephen Miles accused the sport of breaking its own plan to safely resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This was their plan, they came up with this, they put it to us," he told ABC radio on Friday.

He said Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young would meet later in the day with the NRL to voice her concerns.

"Jeannette assessed it as being a good plan, and one that was safe. It's their plan and they have to implement it."

Asked if the NRL had broken a promise, the minister said: "It's not a good look, frankly, that so quickly into this agreement they've not been able to implement their own plan."

He also warned the NRL could not "arbitrarily" change their plan for the safe resumption of play, and that Dr Young wold have to give her approval.

"They have responsibility to implement the plan that has been approved."

Latest articles

Sport

Lions primed to pounce

After just missing out on post-season action last year, Undera is itching to taste finals football this time around.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: best reader feedback

We love our readers here at Outside The Box — they are the reason we get up every morning striving to carve entertaining and correct takes. But not all readers love us, and in this digital climate, they have the ability to reach out and give...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

More umps needed to enjoy sparkling new facilities

The Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association will move its headquarters to Kialla Park Recreation Reserve this season, when upgrades to the oval and facilities are completed.

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire