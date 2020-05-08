Qantas bring Aussies home from India

Two flights carrying hundreds of Australians being repatriated from India are hours from home.

The special Qantas flights left New Delhi on Thursday heading for Sydney and Melbourne.

The Sydney bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner is due to arrive about 10.45am, while the other is expected in Melbourne around 11am.

A third planeload of Australians will arrive in Sydney on Sunday.

In total, about 500 Australians are being brought home after being stranded in India following the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

All are expected to be quarantined in hotels for two weeks.

"People had assumed (we'd) finished, but we're still welcoming Australians back from overseas in NSW," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Friday.

"As more people leave quarantine we are accepting more planeloads of people coming in."

Some 3500 people are being quarantined in Sydney hotels, down from a total of 13,000 when border controls first came into effect.

"We've had 31 major hotels involved in this process," Ms Berejiklian added.