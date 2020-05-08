National

PM Morrison joins club of virus champions

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia is among a small group of countries that responded quickly to the coronavirus outbreak and are now in a place where they can get their economies back to some type of normality.

Called "First Movers COVID Group" by Austria, member countries include Denmark, Norway, Greece, the Czech Republic, Israel and Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison met via videoconference with the group's leaders on Thursday night, before Friday's crucial national cabinet meeting with Australia's premiers and chief ministers.

Australia has the second-lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the group, behind Greece.

Austria was one of the standout countries in dealing with the virus, with the European nation one of the first to go into lockdown and then reverse the restrictions.

At the end of the meeting, Mr Morrison thanked Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for hosting the discussion, in which leaders swapped notes and talked about the need to reopen economies safely.

Topics included the reopening of schools, how to manage localised outbreaks, the importance of rigorous tracing and testing, and scientific co-operation.

The other leaders said they were aware of the quick uptake of Australia's CovidSAFE app.

Mr Morrison has frequently hailed the work of Singapore and borrowed its idea of a mobile phone app to more effectively allow health "detectives" to trace the contacts of people who have the virus.

The prime minister has been lobbying global leaders to support a motion to go to the World Health Assembly in mid-May calling for an investigation into COVID-19, to enable a better response to future pandemics.

The leaders will meet again next week.

Latest articles

News

Boom in Shepparton veggie gardeners

When COVID-19 isolation restrictions came into force, young Toolamba mum Lauren Hicks felt it was time to expand her veggie garden. “We had a reasonably good one already, but I didn’t want to keep going in to town to buy more veggies,”...

John Lewis
News

Cabin fever... or lockdown fever?

The trouble with staying at home too much is that the world starts fraying at the edges. Little things like wearing the same shirt for a week suddenly become routine. Or walking around in socks with holes. Or talking to your dog more than your wife...

John Lewis
News

SPC scholarships awarded to three GOTAFE students

Three GOTAFE students have been awarded SPC scholarships, providing them with free tuition for this year and the opportunity to complete work placements at the fruit processor. The recipients are Certificate Two in Electrotechnology — Pre...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire