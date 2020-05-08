Vic to ease restrictions, cluster grows

Victoria is preparing for its last weekend before some lockdown measures are relaxed despite a meatworks cluster adding to the state's coronavirus cases.

Ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Friday that will outline how states can start lifting restrictions, Premier Daniel Andrews warned Victorians it won't happen in the state until next Monday.

Ensuring he would not be visiting his mother on Mother's Day on Sunday, Mr Andrews claimed the abattoir cluster that has rocked the state shows just how contagious the illness is.

"The last thing we want to do is ease any of those restrictions without a sense of confidence that we are truly on top of this," he said.

The state started a blitz testing that has seen more than 100,000 Victorians tested in less than two weeks.

Victoria's total tally went up to 1454 after 14 new cases were announced on Thursday.

Of those 14 new infections, 13 came from the Cedar Meats facility in Melbourne's west.

The total coronavirus positive cases related to the cluster was of 62.

Defending the government's response to the outbreak, the Premier backed the meatworks handling as a "model example".

A worker at the meat processing facility tested positive in April 2, but claimed they hadn't been at work for weeks.

The second case linked to the workplace was diagnosed on April 24, followed by a third case about 24 hours later.

The department took further actions, including closing the site, on April 29.

Among those infected connected to Cedar Meats is a healthcare worker at Sunshine Hospital.

The worker was exposed when an employee came in after cutting their hand at work and before they tested positive to the virus on April 26.

Another 24 workers at the hospital remain in quarantine.

A worker at Doutta Galla Aged Care in Footscray who was in close contact with an abattoir worker was confirmed as positive this week.

The home is now closed to all visitation until at least May 11.

A Marcellin College student who was also a close contact of a Cedar Meats worker is one of the positive cases linked to the abattoir.

The health department said it hasn't found risk to anyone at the school.

Worksafe said a team member has been tested after visiting the factory, although they hadn't reported any symptoms.

Five other WorkSafe team members who came into contact with the employee are self-isolating.

Victoria's opposition slammed Premier Daniel Andrews, claiming the meatworks outbreak was Victoria's "own Ruby Princess".

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos dismissed the comparison, saying "the public health team has done an excellent job in responding to this outbreak".