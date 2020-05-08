National

Tas to unveil road map out of restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Tasmania could soon reopen green spaces and ease limits on funerals, with the state to unveil a road map out of coronavirus restrictions on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein will outline a timeline for how restrictions will gradually ease, following a meeting of national cabinet.

Broad limitations will remain until at least May 15, but Mr Gutwein is hopeful of making a move on national parks and reserves before then.

He has also signalled changes to a no-more-than-ten limit on the number of mourners allowed at funerals.

Tasmania confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, a man in his 60s from the south, taking the overall case tally to 225.

Anyone with virus symptoms is being urged to get tested.

"It will allow us to be confident that we're getting the best measure of disease in the community," Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown said on Thursday.

"It will continue to inform the decisions we make ... around the safest way and best time to lift restrictions."

National parks, reserves and conservation areas were shut statewide on April 9 under a public health directive.

Thirteen people have died from the virus in Tasmania, while 170 have recovered and 42 cases remain active.

