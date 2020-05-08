WA to consider easing travel restrictions

Western Australians might soon be able to resume travelling between regions as the state prepares to unwind further restrictions.

The state government will this weekend reveal its road map for reopening parts of the economy following a national cabinet meeting on Friday.

WA has recorded eight straight days of no new coronavirus cases, with the number of active cases falling to just 11.

The state's hard interstate border is likely to remain in place for months to come.

But the government has hinted it could soon unwind restrictions that prevent West Australians from travelling between the state's nine regions.

"Obviously we could look at opening up the regional borders much earlier than the state borders," Health Minister Roger Cook said.

"These are all things which the premier and myself are looking at in conjunction with the chief health officer and the other advice that we get.

"I'm not going to pre-empt anything that we announce on Sunday but obviously we're looking at all the medical advice and taking that into regard."

The state's tourism industry estimates travel restrictions have already cost the WA economy more than $3 billion and 30,000 jobs.

Allowing locals to holiday in popular tourist destinations such as Margaret River would potentially provide a significant boost.

But more vulnerable areas such as the Kimberley region in the state's far north could remain isolated for longer under what's likely to be a staggered resumption.