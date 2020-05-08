National

Unusual South Aust virus case doing well

By AAP Newswire

A man in his 70s is doing well after testing positive for coronavirus more than six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom.

Health officials are confident the man contracted the virus while still in the UK and say it's unlikely he's still infectious.

But with his positive result only confirmed this week, his case is now one of two still considered active in South Australia.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the man developed the unusual symptoms of a loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with COVID-19.

However, she said it's now known they can be early signs of the disease.

The man has gone into quarantine along with five close contacts.

His case takes SA's total so far to 439.

Before his diagnosis, the state had gone 14 days with no new infections.

