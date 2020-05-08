National

SA cops to line streets for fallen officer

By AAP Newswire

Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan - AAP

In honour of a friend and colleague, South Australian police will line the route as fallen officer Joanne Shanahan's casket is driven to her funeral.

Commissioner Grant Stevens says police are working with Superintendent Shanahan's family to ensure their wishes are honoured in how they would like the 55-year-old remembered.

"She was a valued member of the police family," Mr Stevens said.

"As with any family that's lost a loved one during COVID-19 restrictions, it's very difficult to pay your respects and properly mourn."

But Mr Stevens said officers would line the streets on Friday as a sign of respect as the family travel to the funeral home.

"As sad as it is, I'm looking forward to seeing the mark of respect for Joanne," he said.

The mother-of-two joined the force in 1981 and was appointed the inaugural officer in charge of its family and domestic violence branch.

She died in a three-car collision at Urrbrae on April 25, along with 53-year-old Tania McNeill, the driver of a second car.

The 20-year-old driver of the third car has been charged over the crash.

