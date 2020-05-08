National

Mum hugs a no-go despite relaxed Qld rules

By AAP Newswire

Jeannette Young - AAP

Families across Queensland will be able to spoil their mums in person from this Sunday, but hugs remain a no-go.

Households of up to five people will be able to visit another home for Mother's Day on May 10, as the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

But Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young urged people not to take the eased restrictions for granted.

Dr Young urged people to continue to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly and stay home if they feel sick.

"I can't stress that enough," she said on Thursday.

"If everyone does that, if all five million Queenslanders do that, we will be able to steadily move towards a more normal society."

Queenslanders are also being encouraged to come forward for testing, even if they have minor symptoms.

