Constance loses NSW parliamentary role

By AAP Newswire

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has reportedly been axed from his position as Leader of the House after a short-lived attempt to win preselection for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman will act in the senior parliamentary role after Premier Gladys Berejiklian demoted Mr Constance, with a broader reshuffle expected in time, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The transport minister had engaged in an ugly war of words with Deputy Premier John Barilaro after announcing on Tuesday he wanted to seek preselection for the federal seat.

But Mr Constance withdrew from the Eden-Monaro race 24 hours later, saying he changed his mind after The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Barilaro had used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

Mr Constance said he didn't sign up to be "called that type of smear" and the spat was "disappointing" and "humiliating".

Mr Barilaro, the NSW Nationals leader, had also indicated interest in the race for preselection but announced on Monday he wouldn't be running for the Nationals.

A text message he sent to federal Nationals leader Michael McCormack was subsequently leaked to Sky News.

"You have failed your team and failed as a leader," Mr Barilaro wrote to Mr McCormack, the deputy prime minister, accusing him of not supporting his tilt.

Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday her colleagues would continue to have her confidence if they kept working hard.

"All I will outline ... is my expectation of every member of the team to keep their head down and work hard," she told reporters.

Labor's Mike Kelly vacated the seat of Eden-Monaro last week due to ill-health.

The Liberal candidate who narrowly lost to Mr Kelly at the 2019 general election, Fiona Kotvojs, has told AAP she has nominated for the Liberal preselection.

Former navy seaman Jerry Nockles has also told AAP he was considering contesting the Liberal preselection.

Nominations close on Friday morning.

