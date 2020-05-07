National

Search fails to find murder victim's body

By AAP Newswire

An extensive search at a property north of Adelaide has failed to find the body of Michael Jeffrey Purse, who was murdered more than a year ago.

Detectives converged on the Pinkerton Plains location on Thursday as they continued to hunt for the 32-year-old's remains and the weapons used to kill him.

"We know how Michael was killed and what was used to kill him and today we were looking for a couple of items associated with his death," Superintendent Des Bray said at the scene.

Mr Purse was last seen in February last year when he was collected from the Adelaide Casino and taken to a unit at suburban Kilburn.

It's there police believe he was murdered the following morning, with his body placed in the boot of a car and eventually disposed of.

Supt Bray said previously that Mr Purse was known to be involved in the drug trade, and committed thefts and frauds to support his addiction.

"He was subject to a number of assaults and on one occasion was kidnapped and on another was threatened with a firearm," he said.

"We know he had issues within the drug community but was also in conflict and had some personal dispute with a person we believe may be involved in the subsequent murder."

On Thursday, Supt Bray said it was abundantly clear that several people knew what happened to Mr Purse.

"I would urge those parties to come forward sooner rather than later," he said.

