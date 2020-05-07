NSW man defamed in stalker Facebook post

National

By AAP Newswire

A man has been awarded $35,000 in defamation damages for a single post on a Sydney community Facebook page which implied he was a stalker and likely to kill women.

Bruce Goldberg testified he was shocked and speechless when he read the November 2018 post and felt his reputation had been "smashed".

He said people yelled at him in the street, avoided him in the supermarket, and whispered and pointed at him in the months after the publication.

Mr Goldberg sued Alice Voigt in the NSW District Court over her post on the Rose Bay Community - Original and Official Group Facebook Page.

Judge Richard Weinstein on Thursday awarded Mr Goldberg $35,000 in damages.

He noted the limited dissemination of the defamation and found the case was "towards the lower end of the scale in terms of the extent of harm" to reputation.

Although the defamatory meanings were serious, the judge said, far fewer people read the post than would have read the content if it was published on a news website, for example.

"In my opinion, the number is likely to be between 150 to 250 individuals," the judge said.

The post, which was removed in March 2019, began "Dear Women of Rose Bay".

It told them to be "extremely careful when interacting with Mr Goldberg" on the local websites, saying he "gets his kicks out of intimidating, bullying and threatening women".

It also said: " Too many women have been killed by stalkers and unstable people to let this sort of stuff scare us into submission".

Judge Weinstein found the post conveyed a number of defamatory meanings including that Mr Goldberg was a danger to the women of Rose Bay.

It also implied he enjoyed intimidating and bullying women, was a stalker and was so mentally unstable he was likely to kill women.

"I accept the plaintiff's reputation was damaged and his feelings hurt," he said.

The judge also accepted a defence submission that such a post was "transitory" - especially in circumstances where it had long been deleted.

